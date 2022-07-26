CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Revaluation Begins; Check Fee, How To Apply

Check details on CBSE term 2 result revaluation

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Revaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the revaluation process for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 today, July 26. The CBSE has also allowed students to apply for scanned copies of term 2 answer sheets, and verification of mark scored in CBSE result 2022. Students unsatisfied with the CBSE term 2 result 2022 can apply for rechecking or revaluation of marks scored in Class 10 and Class 12 through the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

To apply for revaluation, the candidates need to enter their roll number, 5-digit school number, and centre number. Only those candidates who apply for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books in those subjects, CBSE in a statement said.

The application fee for CBSE result 2022 Class 12 term 2 result verification of marks is Rs 500 per subject, while it is Rs 700 per answer book for obtaining photocopies and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation. For CBSE Class 10 result 2022, the application fee for verification of marks and obtaining photocopies is Rs 500, while it is Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Revaluation: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 2 Revaluation" link.

Select your Class and enter your roll number, 5-digit school number, and centre number.

Now, click on proceed.

Select the paper and pay the fee to complete the process.

The CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 were announced on July 22. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.