  CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 result 2022 today, July 22.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 4:03 pm IST

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 result 2022 today, July 22. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated students for their excellent performance in CBSE board exams 2022. Taking it to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan heartily congratulated young students mentioning the overall pass percentage. He tweeted, "Heartily congratulate all my young brothers and sisters who have come out with flying colours in the CBSE Class XII examinations. Overall pass percentage of 92.71 is an indicator of the hard work put in by the students."

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister West Bengal, tweeted congratulating the Class 12 students, saying, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future."

