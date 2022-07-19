Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 examinations today, July 19. CBSE officials informed that students can expect their board exam results today. Once announced, students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022, CBSE 10th result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Visit here for CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link

To check CBSE result 2022 class 10, CBSE result 2022 class 12, students need to click on the result link. Use roll numbers, school numbers. CBSE 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Download CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 designated link

Enter the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Take a print out for further references.

CBSE will announce the final results 2022 on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.