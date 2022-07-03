CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Last Five Years' Pass Percentage Trends
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Term 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022. The students can access the CBSE Marksheet once published through the official website - cbse.nic.in. In order to check the CBSE Board result 2022, students would be required to enter the details like roll number and date of birth.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 result 2022 is likely to be announced by this week. According to media reports, CBSE will announce the CBSE Class 10 term 2 result on July 4. While, the CBSE Class 12 term 2 result is expected to be declared by July 14, 2022. However, the board has not confirmed any date and time for CBSE board results 2022 yet.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the term 2 board examinations for Class 10th between April 26 and May 24, 2022, and for Class 12 it was held between 26 April and 16 June, 2022. The board officials has conducted the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22 in November and December 2021. The results for the same were declared in February 2022.
Over millions of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results. The delay in announcement of results has put the students into abyss about their career prospects.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 : Last 5 Years’ Pass Percentage Trends
CSBE Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats
Year
Pass Percentage
2021
99.04%
2020
91.46%
2019
91.10%
2018
86.7
2017
93.12%
CSBE Class 12 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats
Year
Pass Percentage
2021
99.37%
2020
88.78%
2019
83.40%
2018
83.01%
2017
82.02%