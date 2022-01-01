  • Home
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result

CBSE Result: The board while announcing the two-term exam format for CBSE Class 10th, 12th students, CBSE said that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 1, 2022 11:54 am IST

CBSE term 1 results soon
New Delhi:

With Class 10 and Class 12 exams being over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th results anytime soon. As a first, the board this year, has taken the exams in OMR sheets for objective type questions. The questions carried equal marks each and was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in the CBSE term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

The board while announcing the two-term exam format for CBSE Class 10th, 12th students, CBSE said that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over.

Also Read || CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board Answers FAQs On Evaluation, Marking Scheme

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE websites, the other official methods to check Class 10 and Class 12 results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

