CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result

With Class 10 and Class 12 exams being over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th results anytime soon. As a first, the board this year, has taken the exams in OMR sheets for objective type questions. The questions carried equal marks each and was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in the CBSE term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

The board while announcing the two-term exam format for CBSE Class 10th, 12th students, CBSE said that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE websites, the other official methods to check Class 10 and Class 12 results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.