CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Download Certificates From DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021 will be declared soon. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 3:45 pm IST

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th result certificate from digilocker.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021 will be declared soon. CBSE 10th result 2021 is expected this week on the official website of the board – result.cbse.nic.in. As seen in previous years, the official website may crash on the result day as lakhs of students will login at the same time. There are different ways to check CBSE results, which include the UMANG app, SMS and the DigiLocker platform. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker.

To download CBSE result marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker, students need to use the mobile number registered with the board.

How To Use DigiLocker For CBSE Result 2021

To access CBSE 10th result and CBSE 12th result using the DigiLocker website, follow these steps:

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in.

  • Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

  • Select Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet, or Class 12 marksheet.

  • Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

CBSE Result 2021 On DigiLocker App

to download CBSE marksheet and certificate using the DigiLocker app:

  • Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) and search for the DigiLocker app. Install it.

  • Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

  • Enter the phone number registered with CBSE and other details.

  • Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

Apart from results, CBSE migration certificates will also be available on the DigiLocker platforms.

