CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Dispute Resolution Policy To Be Released Tomorrow

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021 have been declared

CBSE Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education on August 5 said it will release a policy tomorrow, July 6, for submitting representations regarding disputes in computation of Class 10, Class 12 results. The board had recently declared Class 10 and Class 12 results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The board in June told the Supreme Court that it will constitute a committee to deal with disputes on Class 12th results.

“As it is stands informed that disputes regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee by the CBSE, in this regard it is communicated that CBSE is preparing the policy for submitting representations to CBSE. This policy will be uploaded on the Board's website by the evening of 6th August, 2021. Representation will only be accepted if made as per policy,” CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE has requested schools, who are contacting the board in this regard, to make representations once the policy is uploaded on the website.

“Any representation sent before this notification will have to be submitted again as per the policy notified within the given time line. CBSE is committed to resolve all the representation within the time frame as stated in the policy,” the CBSE said.

CBSE Class 12 result 2021 was announced on July 30, for over 13 lakh students. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.37 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 was declared a few days later, on August 3, and the pass percentage stood at 99.04 per cent.