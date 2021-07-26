CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021 news: The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. For updates, visit cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker.
CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 live news: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results will be announced this week. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked schools to complete Class 12 preparations by July 25 and the result will be declared anytime now. The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker. There is no clarity yet on what will be the login credentials to download results from these platforms but the result notification should mention how to check results online. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.
Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here
For the second year, CBSE will not release merit lists of results. There will be an optional exam, for students who want to improve their results.
CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021 live updates here:
Live updates
CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021: The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. For updates, visit cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker. CBSE result live updates here:
5 Points You Must Know About CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021:
How can you download marksheets and migration certificates? What after CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2021?
Here are 5 points you must know about CBSE results.
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Websites
Websites for CBSE Class 10 result 2021:
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseacademic.nic.in
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Coming This Week
CBSE Class 12 result will be announced on or before July 31 at cbseresults.nic.in. Marksheets, certificates and migration certificates will be available on DigiLocker.