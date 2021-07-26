  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Live

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021 news: The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. For updates, visit cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Private Candidates: Exam In August-September, Result In “Minimum Possible Time”
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Board Extends Deadline For Marks Moderation
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Download Certificates From DigiLocker
What Is CBSE’s Class 12 ‘Moderation’ Policy?
CBSE 12th Result Moderation Portal Opens Tomorrow; No ‘Bunching’ Of Marks Over 95%
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2021 updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 live news: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results will be announced this week. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked schools to complete Class 12 preparations by July 25 and the result will be declared anytime now. The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker. There is no clarity yet on what will be the login credentials to download results from these platforms but the result notification should mention how to check results online. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

For the second year, CBSE will not release merit lists of results. There will be an optional exam, for students who want to improve their results.

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021 live updates here:

Live updates

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2021: The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. For updates, visit cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker. CBSE result live updates here:

12:23 PM IST
July 26, 2021

5 Points You Must Know About CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021:

How can you download marksheets and migration certificates? What after CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2021?

Here are 5 points you must know about CBSE results.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
12:20 PM IST
July 26, 2021

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Websites

Websites for CBSE Class 10 result 2021: 

  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseacademic.nic.in
12:13 PM IST
July 26, 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Coming This Week

CBSE Class 12 result will be announced on or before July 31 at cbseresults.nic.in. Marksheets, certificates and migration certificates will be available on DigiLocker. 

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result At 2:30 PM
Live | HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result At 2:30 PM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Coming This Week, 5 Important Points For Students
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Coming This Week, 5 Important Points For Students
Haryana Board To Announce Class 12 Results Today
Haryana Board To Announce Class 12 Results Today
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Update On CBSE 10th Result Date, Time
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Update On CBSE 10th Result Date, Time
Delhi University To Begin Registration Process For PG Programmes Today
Delhi University To Begin Registration Process For PG Programmes Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................