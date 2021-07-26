CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2021 updates (representational)

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 live news: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results will be announced this week. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked schools to complete Class 12 preparations by July 25 and the result will be declared anytime now. The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker. There is no clarity yet on what will be the login credentials to download results from these platforms but the result notification should mention how to check results online. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

For the second year, CBSE will not release merit lists of results. There will be an optional exam, for students who want to improve their results.

