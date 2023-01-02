CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023 Begins Today; Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2022-23 begins today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the Class 10, 12 practical exams for 2022-23 academic session today, January 2. The board will conduct the CBSE 10th, 12th practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment till January 14, 2023. The practical exams of Class 12 will be invigilated by the external examiners across all the CBSE board affiliated schools.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The students must appear for the Practical Examination/Project Assessment on the scheduled date as no practicals will be reconducted or allowed beyond the schedule. CBSE has also issued several guidelines for heads of the school to make proper arrangements for the smooth conducting of the practical exams. The CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exam will be held between February 15 and April 5, 2023.

The CBSE board practical exams will be held following the Covid guidelines. Students are suggested to adhere to the guidelines. To avoid mass gathering and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students in sub groups of 15 students each. First sub group of 15 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work. Strict actions will be taken against students found guilty of any misconduct during the practical exams.

The board has stated in a release that schools should upload marks of all practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The board has instructed schools to make correct and timely assessment of exams for Class 10 and Class 12 for declaration of result.