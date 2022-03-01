CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams 2022 From March 2; Key Instructions For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th practical exam datesheets

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams from March 2. The schools need to conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 protocols. "To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa," CBSE release mentioned. Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March.

For the Class 10 regular students, the internal exam would be conducted by the schools, while the external examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of class 12 regular candidates. The schools need to upload the marks of practical exam on daily basis from March 2. "The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," read the official notification.

There will be no separate practical exams for private students. The marks will be allotted to those students on the pro-rata basis based on the marks scored in theory exams. For the private students of Class 12 who failed last year will have to appear in the practical exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Practical Exams 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines