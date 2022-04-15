CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23 Likely To Be Held Once From Next Year

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to restore the single mode exam from the next academic year 2022-23. As the Covid-19 pandemic cases are deepening, CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2022- 23 is expected to be held once from next year, sources in the Ministry Of Education told Careers360. "CBSE conducted the 10th, 12th exams in two terms due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As the Covid-19 case is dropping, the single-mode exam can be restored," as per sources. Meanwhile, as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the students can take 10th, 12th exams upto two occasions in an academic year- main and one for improvement to reduce the pressure of board examinations.

CBSE conducted the 10th, 12th examinations in two halves this year, the term-1 exams were conducted in November- December last year, while the term-2 exams will be held on April 26. The term 1 result was announced in March. Meanwhile, CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 admit card has been released on the official website, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE has also shared the guidelines for term 2 exams to schools. Like term 1, students are required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.