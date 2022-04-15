  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23 Likely To Be Held Once From Next Year

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23 Likely To Be Held Once From Next Year

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23: As the Covid-19 pandemic cases are deepening, CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2022- 23 is expected to be held once from next year, sources in the Ministry Of Education told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details
CBSE 10th, 12th Topper Answer Sheets 2022 Likely To Be Released Online
CBSE Releases Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For 10th, 12th Board Exams At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Marking Scheme
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23 Likely To Be Held Once From Next Year
CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to restore the single mode exam from the next academic year 2022-23. As the Covid-19 pandemic cases are deepening, CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2022- 23 is expected to be held once from next year, sources in the Ministry Of Education told Careers360. "CBSE conducted the 10th, 12th exams in two terms due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As the Covid-19 case is dropping, the single-mode exam can be restored," as per sources. Meanwhile, as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the students can take 10th, 12th exams upto two occasions in an academic year- main and one for improvement to reduce the pressure of board examinations.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here.

Students LikedStart your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Download NowClick Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

CBSE conducted the 10th, 12th examinations in two halves this year, the term-1 exams were conducted in November- December last year, while the term-2 exams will be held on April 26. The term 1 result was announced in March. Meanwhile, CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 admit card has been released on the official website, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE has also shared the guidelines for term 2 exams to schools. Like term 1, students are required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2022: How To Prepare Simultaneously; Expert Tips
Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2022: How To Prepare Simultaneously; Expert Tips
CISCE ISC Exam 2022: Check Class 12 Semester 2 Mathematics Paper Analysis
CISCE ISC Exam 2022: Check Class 12 Semester 2 Mathematics Paper Analysis
JMI 2022 Admission: Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Schools Begins At Jmicoe.in
JMI 2022 Admission: Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Schools Begins At Jmicoe.in
PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Begins Admission Process For Masters of Design; Important Details
PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Begins Admission Process For Masters of Design; Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................