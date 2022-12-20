CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheets Awaited; Where, How To Download CBSE 2023 Time Tables

  • Home
CBSE Time Tables 2023: Students appearing for the Class 10, 12 annual exams in 2023 are waiting for the CBSE to issue the complete date sheets.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 20, 2022 10:56 am IST

Students await CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time tables soon. The board has scheduled to conduct CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 15, 2023. The CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in will host the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet when announced.

The board will ask competency-based questions of at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023. The CBSE competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Download

  1. Visit the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in

  2. On the CBSE home page, click on the 'Main website' tab

  3. CBSE academic website will open

  4. Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table -- Class 10 or Class 12

  5. CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet pdf will appear on the screen

  6. Download the CBSE date sheet PDF

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exam datesheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 to March 29 and between February 13 and March 31 respectively.

