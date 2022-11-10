CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023: Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th exam schedule 2023

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The students who are waiting long for the Class 10, 12 exam schedule will get it soon on the official website- cbse.gov.in. As per reports, CBSE 10th, 12th exam datesheets will be released this month.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule once released, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For 2023 Board Exam When?

CBSE 10th 12th Exams 2023: Steps To Check At Cbse.gov.in

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in Click on 10th, 12th exam 2023 schedule link 10th, 12th separate exam datesheets will appear on screen in PDF format Download 10th, 12th exam datesheets, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the Class 10, 12 practical exam dates, the exam is scheduled to be held from January 1, 2023. The exams in schools of winter-bound areas will be held from November 15 to December 14.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th exam datesheets, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in.