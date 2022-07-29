CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

Check details on CBSE compartment exams 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: The last date to apply for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2022 without a late fee is tomorrow, July 30. According to the circular released by the CBSE, the schools have to submit a list of candidates for the compartment exam through online LOC form, while the private candidates who have been placed in the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment can submit their exam forms through the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

To apply for CBSE compartment exam 2022, the candidates whose examination centres are within India have to pay a fee of Rs 300, while those whose centres are located outside India have to pay an exam fee of Rs 2,000.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Online submission of forms Classes 10 and 12, 2022 for Compartment Examination" option.

Enter all the required details

Pay the fees

Submit and save the form for future reference.

The CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 were announced on July 22. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.