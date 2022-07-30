CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Direct Link Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exams 2022: The deadline to apply for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2022 without a late fee is today, July 30. The candidates can submit their online application form through the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Students need to enter their roll number and school code to fill in the compartmental exam application form.

Those students applying after today for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exams are required to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000. However, candidates having exam centres within India need to pay only Rs 300. The application process for the CBSE compartmental exam 2022 with late fee will end on August 1.

The schools are required to submit a list of applicants for the compartment exam through the online LOC form, as per the CBSE notification.

On the basis of the Term 2 syllabus, the compartment exam 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 will be held. The admit card for the exam will be released any time soon on the official website. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exams will be held from August 23.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Steps To Apply