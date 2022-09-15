CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023: Registration For Private Students Starts On September 17

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registrations of private students for CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2023 from September 17. The private candidates who wish to appear for CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2023 can register online cbse.gov.in. The CBSE will conduct the board examinations for private students in February, March and April 2023 along with CBSE annul exam 2023.

The candidates have to register online for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 by completing the registration and the fee payment online. The board will not accept the application in the offline mode or after due date. Students of CBSE 2021 board exams and before are required to submit their details like roll number and year of passing in the online application form. The CBSE will allot the examination centre as per the choice of city filled in the online form.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration Dates:

CBSE board exam 2023 registration (without late fee): September 17 to 30, 2022

CBSE board exam 2023 registration (with late fee): October 1 to 7, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023: Steps To Register

Go to the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in.

cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link

Click on the examination form link and fill in the required details

Cross-check details carefully and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and download the fee receipt page

Submit the CBSE board exam form and download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

CBSE 10th Private Students Registration

CBSE 12th Private Students Registration