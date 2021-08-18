  • Home
  • Education
  • Prepare List Of Candidates For 2022 Board Exams: CBSE To Schools

Prepare List Of Candidates For 2022 Board Exams: CBSE To Schools

CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year's Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and make necessary arrangements to register Class 9 and Class 11 students with the board.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 5:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Notifies Who Can Appear In Class 10, 12 Optional, Compartment Exams
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheets For Offline Exams
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 Offline Date Sheets Releasing Today
CBSE Class 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams To Begin On August 16
CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
Prepare List Of Candidates For 2022 Board Exams: CBSE To Schools
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022 will be in two terms

CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year's Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and make necessary arrangements to register Class 9 and Class 11 students with the board. The CBSE said it will soon launch a portal for registering students and for uploading lists of candidates. Schools should do advance preparation so that LOC submission and registration of students can be done correctly.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within schedule provided...advance preparations made by the schools will help them in submission of LOC and registration correctly,” CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter addressed to school principals and head of institutions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year and use alternative policies for publishing results. To avoid such a situation again, 2022 board exams will be held in a new pattern.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022 will be in two terms and each term will have 50 per cent of the total syllabus.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a board-conducted Classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the CBSE had said.

While the term 1 board exam will be conducted between November-December 2021, with a window period of 4-8 weeks, the second term will be held around March-April 2022.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE 12th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISER Bhopal Researchers Identify Mechanism of Breast Cancer Progression
IISER Bhopal Researchers Identify Mechanism of Breast Cancer Progression
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: BSEB To Release First Merit List Today
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: BSEB To Release First Merit List Today
TS EAMCET 2021: Result Soon; Check Where, How To Download
TS EAMCET 2021: Result Soon; Check Where, How To Download
Delhi University Soon To Have A 'Himalayan Museum'
Delhi University Soon To Have A 'Himalayan Museum'
Beyond MBBS: Courses You Can Take After NEET 2021
Beyond MBBS: Courses You Can Take After NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................