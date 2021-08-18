CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022 will be in two terms

CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year's Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and make necessary arrangements to register Class 9 and Class 11 students with the board. The CBSE said it will soon launch a portal for registering students and for uploading lists of candidates. Schools should do advance preparation so that LOC submission and registration of students can be done correctly.

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within schedule provided...advance preparations made by the schools will help them in submission of LOC and registration correctly,” CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter addressed to school principals and head of institutions.

CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year and use alternative policies for publishing results. To avoid such a situation again, 2022 board exams will be held in a new pattern.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022 will be in two terms and each term will have 50 per cent of the total syllabus.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a board-conducted Classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the CBSE had said.

While the term 1 board exam will be conducted between November-December 2021, with a window period of 4-8 weeks, the second term will be held around March-April 2022.