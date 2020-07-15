CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check

CBSE Class 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in. Over 18 lakh students will receive the CBSE Class 10 result today.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 10 Exam This Year
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today, Check Using Cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG App
CBSE 10th Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
Three Boards To Declare Results For Over 30 Lakh Students Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Education Ministry Guidelines Recommend Cap On Screen Time For Students
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check
CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre.
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10th result will be released today on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. Over 18 lakh students will receive the CBSE Class 10 result today. Students need to login to the result websites using their roll number.

The marks sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of students will be sent by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the digi-lockers, where they can access it after the declaration of the results.

The CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may not go schools to check their result. Many state boards have stopped the practice of releasing result list on school notice board this year to avoid crowd among students during the pandemic.

The result will also be available on UMANG app.

The CBSE Class 12 result was declared on July 13 in which 88.78% of total students have passed. Over 38,000 students have secured above 95% marks and more than 1.5 lakh students have scored above 90% marks.

The board has decided not to release merit list this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, a board official has said.

Click here for more Education News
cbse 10th results cbse board exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Soon On Official Website: Live Update
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2020 Soon On Official Website: Live Update
Kerala Plus Two Result Today At 2 pm: Live Updates
Live | Kerala Plus Two Result Today At 2 pm: Live Updates
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Date Not Finalised Yet
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Date Not Finalised Yet
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Anxious Students Share Hilarious Memes On Twitter
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Anxious Students Share Hilarious Memes On Twitter
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Grading System Explained
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Grading System Explained
.......................... Advertisement ..........................