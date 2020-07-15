CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre.

CBSE Class 10th result will be released today on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. Over 18 lakh students will receive the CBSE Class 10 result today. Students need to login to the result websites using their roll number.

The marks sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of students will be sent by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the digi-lockers, where they can access it after the declaration of the results.

The CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may not go schools to check their result. Many state boards have stopped the practice of releasing result list on school notice board this year to avoid crowd among students during the pandemic.

The result will also be available on UMANG app.

The CBSE Class 12 result was declared on July 13 in which 88.78% of total students have passed. Over 38,000 students have secured above 95% marks and more than 1.5 lakh students have scored above 90% marks.

The board has decided not to release merit list this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, a board official has said.