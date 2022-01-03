CAT Result 2021: List Of Top B-Schools As Per NIRF 2021, Careers360 Rankings

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT result 2021: Top B-Schools in India (representational)

Result of CAT 2021 has been announced. Scorecards are now available at iimcat.ac.in. Now, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions will release the CAT 2021 cut-offs and admission criteria on their official websites. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for admission to their preferred B-Schools.

Recommended: Register Free for MBA Tour 2022 Online Event, Click Here

CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here. Application Alert: Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

CAT qualified candidates can check the list of top management institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF and Careers360 B-School rankings:

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top Management Colleges

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jharkhand Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

More

Careers360 B-School Ranking

Private

Ranks Institutes 1 XLRI-Xavier School of Management 2 MDI Gurgaon 3 SPJIMR, Mumbai 4 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai 5 TAPMI, Manipal 6 School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai 7 IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School 8 IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology 9 IMI Delhi - International Management Institute 10 GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management

More

Government/Public

Ranks Institutes 1. IIM Ahmedabad 2. IIM Bangalore 3. IIM Calcutta 4. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi 5. IIM Indore 6. IIM Kozhikode 8. IIM Lucknow 9. Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi

More