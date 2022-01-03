CAT Result 2021: List Of Top B-Schools As Per NIRF 2021, Careers360 Rankings

  • Home
CAT qualified candidates can check the list of top management institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF and Careers360 B-School rankings.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 10:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CAT result 2021: Top B-Schools in India (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Result of CAT 2021 has been announced. Scorecards are now available at iimcat.ac.in. Now, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions will release the CAT 2021 cut-offs and admission criteria on their official websites. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for admission to their preferred B-Schools.

CAT qualified candidates can check the list of top management institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF and Careers360 B-School rankings:

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top Management Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata

  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

  6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

  7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

  8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jharkhand

  9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

  10. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Careers360 B-School Ranking

Private

Ranks

Institutes

1

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

2

MDI Gurgaon

3

SPJIMR, Mumbai

4

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

5

TAPMI, Manipal

6

School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

7

IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School

8

IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology

9

IMI Delhi - International Management Institute

10

GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management

Government/Public

Ranks

Institutes

1.

IIM Ahmedabad

2.

IIM Bangalore

3.

IIM Calcutta

4.

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi

5.

IIM Indore

6.

IIM Kozhikode

8.

IIM Lucknow

9.

Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi

