CAT Result 2021: List Of Top B-Schools As Per NIRF 2021, Careers360 Rankings
CAT qualified candidates can check the list of top management institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF and Careers360 B-School rankings.
Result of CAT 2021 has been announced. Scorecards are now available at iimcat.ac.in. Now, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions will release the CAT 2021 cut-offs and admission criteria on their official websites. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for admission to their preferred B-Schools.
NIRF Rankings 2021: Top Management Colleges
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jharkhand
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Careers360 B-School Ranking
Private
Ranks
Institutes
1
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
2
MDI Gurgaon
3
SPJIMR, Mumbai
4
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
5
TAPMI, Manipal
6
School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
7
IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School
8
IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology
9
IMI Delhi - International Management Institute
10
GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management
Government/Public
Ranks
Institutes
1.
IIM Ahmedabad
2.
IIM Bangalore
3.
IIM Calcutta
4.
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi
5.
IIM Indore
6.
IIM Kozhikode
8.
IIM Lucknow
9.
Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi