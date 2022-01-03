  • Home
Live

CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today

IIM CAT 2021 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result today, January 3, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 4:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CAT result 2021 likely today at iimcat.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CAT 2021 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result today, January 3, 2022. CAT result 2021 will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The test was conducted on November 28. Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 85 per cent of them appeared for it. Register here for CAT result 2021 updates.

After the result is announced, IIMs and other institutes will announce CAT 2021 cut-offs for MBA admissions.

CAT scorecard will mention candidates’ name, roll number, percentile score, total score and section-wise score, among other information.

Follow CAT result 2021, scorecard link updates in this live blog.

Live updates

04:58 PM IST
Jan. 3, 2022

CAT Result 2021 Date: Highlight

CAT 2021 exam date: November 28

Total candidates registered: Around 2.30 lakh

Appeared: 1.92 lakh

CAT Result expected date: January 3, 2022

CAT Result 2021 time: Not confirmed

CAT result website: iimcat.ac.in



04:48 PM IST
Jan. 3, 2022

Around 1.92 Lakh Candidates Await CAT Result 2021

Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for IIM CAT 2021. Of them, 85 per cent or around 1.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

04:38 PM IST
Jan. 3, 2022

How To Download IIM CAT Result Scorecard

To download CAT result 2021, 

  1. Go to iimcat.ac.in. 
  2. The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it. 
  3. Use your application/admit card details as login credentials. 
  4. After logging in, download the scorecard. 
04:29 PM IST
Jan. 3, 2022

CAT Result 2021: Official Website To Download Scorecard

The official website to download CAT 2021 result is iimcat.ac.in. Scorecards, result notification and other information will be published on the same website. 

04:27 PM IST
Jan. 3, 2022

IIM CAT Result 2021 Today?

Result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the IIM admission test, is expected today, January 3, 2022. 


