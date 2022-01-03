CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
IIM CAT 2021 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result today, January 3, 2022.
CAT 2021 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result today, January 3, 2022. CAT result 2021 will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The test was conducted on November 28. Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 85 per cent of them appeared for it. Register here for CAT result 2021 updates.
After the result is announced, IIMs and other institutes will announce CAT 2021 cut-offs for MBA admissions.
CAT scorecard will mention candidates’ name, roll number, percentile score, total score and section-wise score, among other information.
Follow CAT result 2021, scorecard link updates in this live blog.
Live updates
CAT Result 2021 Date: Highlight
CAT 2021 exam date: November 28
Total candidates registered: Around 2.30 lakh
Appeared: 1.92 lakh
CAT Result expected date: January 3, 2022
CAT Result 2021 time: Not confirmed
CAT result website: iimcat.ac.in
Around 1.92 Lakh Candidates Await CAT Result 2021
Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for IIM CAT 2021. Of them, 85 per cent or around 1.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.
How To Download IIM CAT Result Scorecard
To download CAT result 2021,
- Go to iimcat.ac.in.
- The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.
- Use your application/admit card details as login credentials.
- After logging in, download the scorecard.
CAT Result 2021: Official Website To Download Scorecard
The official website to download CAT 2021 result is iimcat.ac.in. Scorecards, result notification and other information will be published on the same website.
IIM CAT Result 2021 Today?
Result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the IIM admission test, is expected today, January 3, 2022.