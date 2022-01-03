Image credit: Shutterstock CAT result 2021 likely today at iimcat.ac.in (representational)

CAT 2021 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result today, January 3, 2022. CAT result 2021 will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The test was conducted on November 28. Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 85 per cent of them appeared for it. Register here for CAT result 2021 updates.

After the result is announced, IIMs and other institutes will announce CAT 2021 cut-offs for MBA admissions.

CAT scorecard will mention candidates’ name, roll number, percentile score, total score and section-wise score, among other information.

