Image credit: Shutterstock CAT Result 2020: 7 Out Of Nine Toppers From Engineering Background

Engineers have a track record of doing well in the Common Admission Test (CAT) and they did not disappoint this year as well. Seven out of the nine candidates receiving the highest overall percentile in CAT 2020 are from Engineering and Technology background, and the other two are from Management and Mathematics background. According to an official statement, nine candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile out of whom five candidates are from the IITs, and the remaining four candidates are from IIM Indore, BITS Pilani, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, and YMCA institute of Engineering.

Read|| CAT 2020: Management Entrance Toppers Share Their Experiences

Engineers have traditionally done well in the CAT. In 2019, all 10 toppers to achieve the 100 percentile were Engineers.

In CAT 2020, three candidates who scored 100 percentile are from Rajasthan. The other six are from Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 19 candidates have scored overall 99.99 percentile in CAT 2020, of which 18 are male and one is female. Out of these candidates, 16 are from engineering/technology, two are from economics and one is from management background.

IIM Indore conducted CAT 2020 in three shifts on November 29, 2020. Results were announced on January 2.

A total of 1,90,144 candidates took the IIM admission test from 430 test centres spread across 159 cities in India. The number of female candidates was 66,755 and the number of male candidates was 1,23,388. The number of transgender candidates taking the test was 1.

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will now release their shortlists for admission processes based on CAT 2020 scores and other criteria. This year, more than 94 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2020 scores for admission to their management programmes.