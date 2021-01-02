CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: IIM Releases Scorecards At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Direct Link

IIM Indore has announced the CAT 2020 result today, January 2 at 5 PM. The result of CAT 2020 exam has been declared in an online mode at the official website of IIM- iimcat.ac.in. For the candidates who wrote the examination on November 29, the scorecards has been made available at the candidate’s portal. To download IIM CAT result 2020, candidates must enter CAT user ID and password.

CAT results 2020 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021. Once the CAT result 2020 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

Follow the live updates of CAT results 2020 here: