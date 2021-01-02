CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: IIM Releases Scorecards At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Direct Link
CAT result 2020: IIM Indore has announced the CAT 2020 result today, January 2 at 5 PM. The result of CAT 2020 exam has been declared in an online mode at the official website of IIM- iimcat.ac.in.
For the candidates who wrote the examination on November 29, the scorecards has been made available at the candidate's portal. To download IIM CAT result 2020, candidates must enter CAT user ID and password.
CAT results 2020 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021. Once the CAT result 2020 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.
Follow the live updates of CAT results 2020 here:
Live updates
CAT 2020 Result: IIM Admission Criteria
While the CAT 2020 result scores are critical factors for admission to the IIMs, they are not the only ones. A range of other factors are considered for IIM Admission and these may include gender, marks scores in Class 10 or Class 12 or both, academic background and work experience. IIM Kozhikode considers both school results and gender.
CAT 2020 Result In A Month
According to notifications on the official CAT 2020 website, CAT 2020 results were to be declared by the second week of January 2021. However, IIM Indore, the conducting body this year, had declared the result in just over a month.
CAT 2020: Top B-Schools In NIRF
IIM Bangalore has bagged the second spot in NIRF 2020 rankings.
CAT 2020 Result: Exam In Numbers
About 2.28 lakh candidates had registered for IIM CAT 2020 Exam. The exam was conducted at 430 centres spread across 159 cities.
CAT 2020: Top B-Schools In NIRF
The top business schools across the nation will consider CAT 2020 scores for admission. The top b-school in the country as per NIRF 2020 is IIM Ahmedabad.
CAT Result 2020: Details
The following details are mentioned in the CAT 2020 result:
Candidate’s details: name, contact details, date of birth, gender, email id, photo and signature
Registration number
PwD status and Category
CAT 2020 exam date and time
Sectional scaled scores and percentile
CAT 2020 Overall scaled score and percentile
CAT Result 2020 instructions
CAT 2020 result: IIM Indore to send details via SMS
Now that the CAT 2020 result has been declared, IIM Indore will send the details via SMS on the registered mobile phone. CAT scorecard 2020 includes the sectional and overall score and percentile.
CAT 2020 score
CAT 2020 score will be used for admission to the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
CAT Result 2020 Out
IIM Indore has announced the CAT 2020 result on January 2. CAT result 2020 has been released in online mode at iimcat.ac.in. To check IIM CAT result 2020, candidates must enter CAT user ID and password. DIRECT LINK
CAT 2020 Result: Exam Analysis
The exam conducted in the Slot 1 of CAT 2020 was judged to be “moderate”; the slot 2 of CAT 2020 had two sections that were considered “difficult” and one that was “moderate”. For slot 3 of CAT 2020, the Data Interpretation part was judged to be difficult.
CAT 2020 Result: Questions
The CAT 2020 question paper had only 76 questions instead of 100. There were 26 from Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 24 from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and another 26 from Quantitative Aptitude.
CAT 2020 Result: Have Low Scores?
If you have scored below expectations in CAT 2020 result, there are still options for you. Check which B-schools accept CAT scores and where you can still apply.
CAT 2020: Three Shifts
In a departure from usual practice, CAT 2020 was conducted on November 29 in three shifts to allow for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CAT 2020 Result: Answer Key
The provisional answer key for CAT 2020 was released by IIM Indore on December 8. Candidates had till December 11 to raise objections.
CAT 2020 Scorecard
Candidates can download their official CAT 2020 scorecards by logging into the portal and entering the credentials.
IIM Announces CAT 2020 Result
The CAT 2020 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2020 on November 29 in centre-based online mode will can access their CAT 2020 results at iimcat.ac.in. DIRECT LINK
CAT 2020 Result: Shift 2 Question Papers
In the CAT 2020 final answer key, the answers to four questions in the question paper for the third shift were changed.
CAT 2020 Result: How to download scorecard
To check the CAT 2020 result, candidates can visit the official CAT website- iimcat.ac.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on CAT results Tab and enter login details
Step 3: Click on the IIM CAT result and look for score card download link
Step 4: CAT Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download CAT 2020 result
CAT result 2020 today at 5 PM
CAT result 2020 will be announced today, January 2, 2021 at 5 pm. The candidates can download their CAT scorecard from the official website of IIM- iimcat.ac.in using their login ID and username. CAT 2020 result cum scorecard consists of candidate's name, registration number, category, photo, subject-wise score, overall score, sectional percentile and overall percentile.