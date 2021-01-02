CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today

IIM Indore will announce the CAT result 2020 today, January 2, 2021. CAT 2020 result will be released at 5 pm in online mode at the official website iimcat.ac.in. All those candidates who took the CAT 2020 examination on November 29 can check IIM CAT exam result 2020 by entering their CAT login credential (user ID and password) at the candidate’s portal.

CAT scorecard 2020 will consist of details such as- overall scores and percentile along with personal details like- candidate’s name, registration number, category, etc.

CAT 2020 Result: How to download the scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2020 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.