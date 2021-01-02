  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today At Iimcat.ac.in

IIM Indore will announce the CAT result 2020 today, January 2, 2021. CAT 2020 result will be released at 5 pm in online mode at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 2, 2021 3:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply
CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Check Details Here
IIM Admission Criteria: Know About CAT 2020 Cut-Off, Selection Process
CAT 2020 Answer Key: Window For Raising Objections Closes Today At 5 pm
CAT Official Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Check How To Raise Objections
CAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till December 11
CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today At Iimcat.ac.in
CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today
New Delhi:

IIM Indore will announce the CAT result 2020 today, January 2, 2021. CAT 2020 result will be released at 5 pm in online mode at the official website iimcat.ac.in. All those candidates who took the CAT 2020 examination on November 29 can check IIM CAT exam result 2020 by entering their CAT login credential (user ID and password) at the candidate’s portal.

CAT scorecard 2020 will consist of details such as- overall scores and percentile along with personal details like- candidate’s name, registration number, category, etc.

CAT 2020 Result: How to download the scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2020 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

  • Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in

  • Click the link that reads “Score 2020” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage.

  • A new window of result of CAT 2020 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results.

  • Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button.

  • Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2020 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.

  • The CAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
CAT Result CAT results announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines
XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines
CBSE Board Exam Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Is Fake, Warns Government
CBSE Board Exam Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Is Fake, Warns Government
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
Integrity, Inclusion Are Key Mantras In Management Field: PM Modi At IIM Sambalpur
Integrity, Inclusion Are Key Mantras In Management Field: PM Modi At IIM Sambalpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................