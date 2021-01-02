CAT Result 2020 To Be Declared By 5 PM Today At Iimcat.ac.in
IIM Indore will announce the CAT result 2020 today, January 2, 2021. CAT 2020 result will be released at 5 pm in online mode at the official website iimcat.ac.in. All those candidates who took the CAT 2020 examination on November 29 can check IIM CAT exam result 2020 by entering their CAT login credential (user ID and password) at the candidate’s portal.
CAT scorecard 2020 will consist of details such as- overall scores and percentile along with personal details like- candidate’s name, registration number, category, etc.
CAT 2020 Result: How to download the scorecard
To check the IIM CAT 2020 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.
Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in
Click the link that reads “Score 2020” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage.
A new window of result of CAT 2020 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results.
Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button.
Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2020 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.
The CAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.