CAT Registration 2022 Begins; Know Last Date To Apply, Application Form Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 will be held on November 27

CAT Registration 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration process has begun, the candidates who want to apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in can do so till September 14. CAT 2022 application process window will be closed at 5 PM.

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 need to create their user id and password. The user ID and password will be created once the candidate's mobile number and email address got verified. The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belong to the reserved category. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply

Click on the CAT 2022 application process link- iimcat.ac.in Log in using user id and password Enter your name, address, academic qualification, other details Pay the application fee and submit the form Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates with at least 50 per cent marks in Bachelor's programme or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) can apply for CAT 2022. However, students belong to reserved category candidates- SC, ST, or PWD category must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised institute.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, the candidates can download the hall ticket from October 27. The candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- iimcat.ac.in using application number, password.

The exam is being conducted for admission to postgraduate business programmes.