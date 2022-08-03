Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is September 14

CAT Registration 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration will commence today, August 3 from 10 am. The CAT 2022 application process will be closed on September 14 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should note that during registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the candidates will get verified through an OTP sent to the mail address and mobile number. Following which, the candidates will get the user ID and password through which they can complete the registration process. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belong to the reserved category.

CAT Registration 2022: Steps To Fill Application Form

Click on the CAT 2022 application process link Log in using user id and password Enter your name, address, academic qualification, other details Pay the application fee and submit the form Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CAT Registration 2022: Documents Required

Scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards- marksheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, diploma, others

Document related to work experience

Scanned passport size photo and signature

Other required documents as mentioned in the application process.

Who Can Apply For CAT 2022?

The candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent overall marks or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to apply for CAT 2022. However, students belong to reserved category candidates- SC, ST, or PWD category must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognized institute.

The candidates at their final year of Bachelor's degree course can also apply for CAT 2022.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 in three sessions of two hours each. The CAT 2022 questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking. CAT 2022 admit card will be available to download from October 27, the candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- imcat.ac.in.

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.