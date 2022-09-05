CAT Last Date To Apply 2022 Soon; List Of Postgraduate (PGP), Fellow Programmes In Management (FPM) Here
CAT 2022 Last Date: The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14.
The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in Management (FPM). CAT is held as an online test for a duration of three hours. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in to register for CAT 2022. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27.
Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.
CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. These programmes are:
CAT 2022: Postgraduate Programmes In Management (PGP), Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) (Doctoral)
Institutes
Postgraduate Programmes In Management (PGP)
Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) (Doctoral)
IIM Ahmedabad
PGP, PGP-FABM, PGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)
PhD
IIM Amritsar
MBA, MBA-Business Analytics, MBA-HRM, EMBA
PhD
IIM Bangalore
PGP, PGPEM, PGPBA
PhD
IIM Bodh Gaya
PGP
PhD (FPM)
IIM Calcutta
MBA
PhD
IIM Indore
PGP, PGP-HRM, MSDSM (Master of Science in Data Science and Management)
FPM
IIM Jammu
MBA, MBA (Hospital Administration & Healthcare Management (Jointly with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu), Executive MBA (Blended Mode)
PhD (Full-Time Mode), PhD (Part-Time Mode)
IIM Kashipur
MBA, MBA (Analytics), EMBA, EMBAA (Executive Master of Business Administration Analytics)
PhD
IIM Kozhikode
PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-F, PGP-LSM, EPGP Kochi
PhD
IIM Lucknow
PGP, PGP-ABM, PGP-SM, PGPWE
PhD
IIM Nagpur
MBA, MBA (Executive)
PhD, PhD (Executive)
IIM Raipur
PGP
FPM/PhD, EFPM
IIM Ranchi
PGP, PGP-HRM, PGP (Business Analytics)
PhD, EPhD
IIM Rohtak
PGP, EPGDSM
PhD
IIM Sambalpur
MBA, Executive MBA
PhD, Executive PhD
IIM Shillong
PGP, PGPEX, MBA (WE)
PhD, PhDWP
IIM Sirmaur
MBA, MBA (T&HM), ExMBA (Digital Transformation and Analytics)
PhD
IIM Tiruchirappalli
PGPM and PGPM-HR
DPM, E-DPM
IIM Udaipur
MBA, MBA-DEM, MBA-GSCM, PGDBAWE
PhD
IIM Visakhapatnam
PGP, PGPEx, PGPDGM
PhD