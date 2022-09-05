  • Home
CAT Last Date To Apply 2022 Soon; List Of Postgraduate (PGP), Fellow Programmes In Management (FPM) Here

CAT 2022 Last Date: The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 4:26 pm IST

CAT 2022 application last date soon
New Delhi:

The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in Management (FPM). CAT is held as an online test for a duration of three hours. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in to register for CAT 2022. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27.

Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. These programmes are:

CAT 2022: Postgraduate Programmes In Management (PGP), Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) (Doctoral)

Institutes

Postgraduate Programmes In Management (PGP)

Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) (Doctoral)

IIM Ahmedabad

PGP, PGP-FABM, PGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)

PhD

IIM Amritsar

MBA, MBA-Business Analytics, MBA-HRM, EMBA

PhD

IIM Bangalore

PGP, PGPEM, PGPBA

PhD

IIM Bodh Gaya

PGP

PhD (FPM)

IIM Calcutta

MBA

PhD

IIM Indore

PGP, PGP-HRM, MSDSM (Master of Science in Data Science and Management)

FPM

IIM Jammu

MBA, MBA (Hospital Administration & Healthcare Management (Jointly with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu), Executive MBA (Blended Mode)

PhD (Full-Time Mode), PhD (Part-Time Mode)

IIM Kashipur

MBA, MBA (Analytics), EMBA, EMBAA (Executive Master of Business Administration Analytics)

PhD

IIM Kozhikode

PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-F, PGP-LSM, EPGP Kochi

PhD

IIM Lucknow

PGP, PGP-ABM, PGP-SM, PGPWE

PhD

IIM Nagpur

MBA, MBA (Executive)

PhD, PhD (Executive)

IIM Raipur

PGP

FPM/PhD, EFPM

IIM Ranchi

PGP, PGP-HRM, PGP (Business Analytics)

PhD, EPhD

IIM Rohtak

PGP, EPGDSM

PhD

IIM Sambalpur

MBA, Executive MBA

PhD, Executive PhD

IIM Shillong

PGP, PGPEX, MBA (WE)

PhD, PhDWP

IIM Sirmaur

MBA, MBA (T&HM), ExMBA (Digital Transformation and Analytics)

PhD

IIM Tiruchirappalli

PGPM and PGPM-HR

DPM, E-DPM

IIM Udaipur

MBA, MBA-DEM, MBA-GSCM, PGDBAWE

PhD

IIM Visakhapatnam

PGP, PGPEx, PGPDGM

PhD

Common Admission Test
