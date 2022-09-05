CAT Last Date To Apply 2022 Soon; List Of Postgraduate (PGP), Fellow Programmes In Management (FPM) Here

CAT 2022 application last date soon

The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in Management (FPM). CAT is held as an online test for a duration of three hours. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in to register for CAT 2022. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27.

Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. These programmes are:

CAT 2022: Postgraduate Programmes In Management (PGP), Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) (Doctoral)