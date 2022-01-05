  • Home
CAT Is Easy For Engineering Students: 2021 Topper Soham Katkar

CAT 2021: According to Soham Katkar, "CAT is like any other competitive, entrance exam. It is quite easy for the engineering students, as we appeared in lots of engineering entrances- JEE Main, JEE Advanced which were of similar difficulty level like the management entrance."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 10:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CAT 2021 topper Soham Katkar secured 100 percentile in his second attempt
Image credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

CAT 2021: Mumbai boy Soham Katkar aced the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) this year with 100 percentile. Being an engineering student, Soham dismissed the idea that CAT is a toughest management entrance. According to the topper, "CAT is like any other competitive, entrance exam. It is quite easy for the engineering students, as we appeared in lots of engineering entrances- JEE Main, JEE Advanced which were of similar difficulty level like the management entrance. The Maths portion was comparatively easier than that in engineering entrances." He did his Computer Engineering from K J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai.

For the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021), Mr. Katkar started preparing two weeks ago as this was his second attempt. CAT was held on November 28. "As I was already prepared, so I started two weeks ago with mock tests. I attempted around 12 mock tests from IMS to revise myself for CAT," he said. Last year, Mr. Katkar secured 99.66 percentile, but could not get into Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) as his score in Verbal ability (66 percentile) was less than the sectional cut-offs for the B-school admission.

Mr. Katkar neither take any coaching or follow any books or online resources for the CAT preparations. His preparation strategy was focused on revising last year papers and attempting mock tests. "I started my preparation with analysing the previous year papers and then enrolled in TIME for mock tests only. I attempted around 25 mock tests and improve my preparations with analysing it," said the 21-year-old.

Regarding the ongoing Covid-19 situations, Mr. Katkar said that he used the pandemic phase to concentrate on his studies more sans outdoor activities. "The pandemic neither hamper my preparations nor I face any difficulty in the exam centre on Covid-19 protocols," he said.

Mr. Katkar is now looking to get into any one of the three Indian Institute of Managements- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta as these institutes are good for placements. "Though it is too early, but like to make my career in Marketing and Finance," he said.

CAT 2021 result was announced on Monday, January 3. Nine candidates, all male, have scored 100 percentile marks. Seven of them are Engineers. The most number of 100 percentile scorers are from Maharashtra (4), followed by Uttar Pradesh (2).

