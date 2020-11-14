CAT Exam Day On November 29; Check Do’s And Don'ts

CAT 2020 exam date is approaching. Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test, commonly known as CAT, on November 29, have to follow certain exam day guidelines. The CAT exam conducting body has released a set of guidelines to ensure everyone at the CAT exam centre is safe from the ongoing coronavirus and the admission test is held smoothly. CAT is held for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes. CAT 2020 on November 29 is scheduled to be held in three shifts -- first between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, second from 12: 30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Also Read CAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines; Important Instructions

The two-hour CAT exam will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. As per CAT 2020 exam pattern, some questions from the three sections will be of multiple choice question (MCQ) type with options to select, while some will be non-MCQ type.

Read More CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check How Non-Engineers Can Ace It

CAT Exam Day 2020 Do’s And Don’ts

Do’s On The Day of CAT 2020 Exam

Print the CAT 2020 admit card on an A4-size paper. The CAT admit card 2020 is valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

Before leaving for the CAT 2020 exam centre, candidates are advised to verify and carry their original ID proof

Paste a photograph, as required, in the space provided on the CAT admit card 2020 before handing over for verification at the CAT test centre. Paste the same photograph which was uploaded during the CAT application process

Report at the CAT exam center 2020 at 7 am IST for the morning session, 11 am for the afternoon session and 3 pm for the evening session.

.At the console, use the computer mouse to select the right option as an answer for an MCQ and to use the on-screen keyboard to answer a non-MCQ.

After the CAT 2020 admission test gets over, hand over the duly signed CAT admit card to the Invigilator present in the exam lab.

Read More CAT 2020 Mock Test Link Activated At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

Don’ts On The Day of CAT 2020 Exam