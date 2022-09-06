CAT Exam 2022 Registration Date Ends Soon; FAQs On Exam Pattern

CAT 2022 exam pattern FAQs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) registration process is underway. The last date to apply online for CAT 2022 is September 14. Candidates willing to take admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in and register for CAT 2022. CAT 2022 has been scheduled to be held on November 27.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

CAT 2022 question paper will have three sections. While Section 1 will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section 2 will comprise questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The CAT 2022 Section 3 will have questions from Quantitative Ability.

CAT Exam Pattern 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What will be the mode of CAT 2022 exam?

Answer: As per CAT exam pattern 2022, the admission test will be held in online mode.

Question: Can management aspirants select the CAT 2022 test date and shift timing?

Answer: The examination shift, forenoon or afternoon or evening, is allocated for each registered candidate based on the city preference made at the time of CAT application. A candidate cannot select the shift.

Question: Can a candidate appear for the CAT 2022 from any computer?

Answer: A candidate must take the examination on a workstation assigned at the test centre based on the test cities selected while registering for CAT. The test centre details will be printed on the CAT admit card.

Question: Are there negative marks for questions other than MCQs?

Answer: No, there are no negative marks for non-MCQ type questions.

Question: What is CAT 2022 marking scheme?

Answer: For questions other than MCQs, 3 marks are assigned for ‘correct answer’ and no marks for ‘incorrect answer or no attempt’. Negative marks of 1 will be cut for wring answers.