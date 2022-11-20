CAT Exam 2022 On November 27: Test Format; Marking Scheme Explained

CAT exam 2022 details on test format and marking scheme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27. As per the IIM Bangalore, the CAT 2022 paper pattern will be same as the last year's exam pattern. Alike last year, the CAT 2022 paper will consist of 66 questions divided in three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates will be allowed to solve each section of the exam paper in 40 minutes.

The CAT question paper will have some questions of multiple-choice question (MCQ) types with options to select and some would be non-MCQ types. The examination will be held in the same number of slots which is three and the duration will also remain the same as 120 minutes (2 hours), while PwD candidates will be allotted an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each Section. The timer on the screen would display the remaining time for the section being answered.

The candidate should carefully read the questions displayed on a computer console and choose the answer by clicking on the correct option for the MCQs. For non-MCQ questions, the answers should be inserted using the mouse or the onscreen keyboard in the designated space.

CAT Exam 2022: Marking Scheme Explained

IIM Bangalore has also kept the marking scheme for the CAT examination same as that of last year's.

Candidates will be awarded three marks (+3) for each correct answer One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer, for all MCQ types. There is no negative marking for a non-MCQ type question. No mark will be awarded for questions which are not attempted.

After completion of 40 minutes of a particular section it will be locked and auto submitted, and the candidate will be taken to the next section. Aspirants will not be allowed to leave the test lab before the completion of the examination. Once the exam is complete, candidates will need to drop their CAT admit card, pen and scribble pad in the boxes provided at the entrance of the examination hall.