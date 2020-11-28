CAT Admit Card Out: Forgot CAT User ID, Password? Here's What You Need To Do

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) administering body, has released the CAT admit card at iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore has kept a provision in case candidates forget the CAT 2020 user ID or CAT 2020 password. The CAT 2020 user ID and the CAT password is required to access the CAT 2020 admit card. However, candidates might also face some problems relating to browsers, slow internet connections or discrepancy in the CAT 2020 admit card.

CAT 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card And Things You Should Know In Advance

The steps to retrieve the CAT 2020 password and CAT 2020 user ID associated with the common admission test are listed underneath:

Visit the official website and click on the link provided for downloading the CAT 2020 hall ticket 2020

Agree to the exam day instruction of CAT 2020

On the next window of CAT 2020 admit card wherein roll number/registration number, date of birth/password are to be inserted, a ‘Forgot Password’ button is also given

Click on the Forgot Password button

On the next window, feed the credentials required

Click on Submit

A password retrieval link will be sent to the registered mobile number/ email id

Click on the link and retrieve/ reset the CAT 2020 password

IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

To solve browser related problems, IIM Indore has asked the CAT 2020 aspirants to use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers only. However, if the candidates face problems while downloading the CAT 2020 admit card while using these two browsers, then the history and cache are to be cleared and the web page refreshed.

Candidates must also check the speed of the internet connection before they start downloading the CAT 2020 admit card. A good speed of the internet connection will help the CAT aspirants download the CAT admit card 2020 with ease.

CAT Helpline Number

Indian Institute of Management, Indore has provided a helpline number of CAT and an email id to allow the CAT 2020 aspirants to call and get their issue relating to the admit cards addressed. Candidates can also write at the following email address. These are 1-800-209-0830 (Toll-Free) and cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in.