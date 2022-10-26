CAT Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow; Key Details To Verify Before Downloading

CAT admit card 2022 release date tomorrow

CAT Admit Card 2022: The admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be issued tomorrow, October 27. Candidates will be able to download the CAT admit card 2022 on the designated official website-- iimcat.ac.in from 5 pm onwards. To download the CAT admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and password. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the CAT examination on November 27 in online mode.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

Candidates must verify the details such as name, CAT registration number, exam day guidelines, venue and timings mentioned on the CAT admit card after downloading. In case a candidate is facing any issues while downloading IIM CAT 2022 admit card or any errors on it, s/he should inform it immediately on the CAT helpline number- 18002108720.

CAT Admit Card 2022: Important Details Candidates Must Verify

Candidates must cross-check their personal details like name, email ID, date of birth, photo and signature mentioned in the CAT admit card before downloading it. The CAT 2022 registration number mentioned on the admit card should be matched with registered user ID. Candidates from reserved categories must verify their category and PwD status have been specified correctly. The CAT test centre should be from the exam city they have mentioned while filling out the CAT application form.

During the frisking process at the CAT examination centre, candidates must have to show a hard copy of the CAT 2022 admit card, a valid photo ID proof and an undertaking (if required). Only those aspirants who will show the CAT admit card will be eligible for entry to the examination hall and to take the entrance exam.