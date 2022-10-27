CAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link

CAT Admit Card 2022 issued at

CAT 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card today, October 27. Aspirants can download the CAT admit card through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in using their application number and password. Candidates must verify details including name, email ID, date of birth, photo and signature mentioned in the CAT admit card 2022. Any discrepancy in the admit card should be informed to the authorities within the stipulated timeline.

Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. The IIM CAT examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode on November 27. The entrance exam will be held following the Covid guidelines and exam day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket to which candidates should strictly adhere.

How To Download CAT 2022 Admit Card

Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in Click on the CAT 2022 admit card link available on the home page On the next window, login with required credentials The CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen Verify details mentioned on it and download the admit card PDF Print a copy of the CAT admit card 2022 for further reference.

CAT Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

The CAT 2022 paper pattern will include three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI and LR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam duration and shift timing will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.