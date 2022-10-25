CAT Admit Card 2022 Date On October 27; Release Time, How To Download

CAT 2022 admit card download date and time

The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card will be issued on October 27. The official website -- iimcat.ac.in will host the CAT admit card 2022. As per the CAT admit card 2022 date and time, the CAT hall ticket will be issued at 5 pm on October 27. Candidates will be required to login to the CAT official website with credentials including their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

CAT scores are used for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country. CAT 2022 will be conducted online at designated exam centres across the country on November 27. The CAT 2022 admit cards will have the candidates’ details including application numbers, roll numbers, exam centres and reporting and exam time. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2022.

CAT Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in Click on the CAT 2022 admit card designated link On the next window, insert the login credentials as required Submit and download the CAT 2022 admit card

CAT 2022 question paper will have three sessions -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will have to solve each section within 40 minutes. Applicants taking the CAT 2022 exam will not be able to switch from one section to another while solving the questions.