CAT Admit Card 2021 Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Release Time, How To Download

CAT admit card 2021 releasing today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit card today, October 27. The admit card of CAT will be available at iimcat.ac.in from 5 pm today. Candidates will be required to login to the official website with their application number and other details to download the admit card.

The management entrance exam will be conducted on November 28 at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India. This year, around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance exam.

Steps To Download CAT 2021 Admit Card

Go to iimcat.ac.in Click on the CAT admit card download link on the home page Login to the candidate portal Click on download admit card Take a printout of the admit card and preserve it for future use

After downloading the admit card, verify that the information mentioned in it are correct. On the exam day, candidates must carry the CAT admit card 2021 along with a valid photo ID proof. These documents are required to get entry to the exam venue.

The address of the exam venue and other information will be mentioned on the admit card.

CAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management programmes at some of the top B-schools in the country, including the prestigious IIMs.

Qualifying in the exam is one of the eligibility criteria for IIM admission. After CAT, candidates may be required to appear for interview and other rounds to get admission to the IIMs.

CAT 2021 exam format will remain the same as last year, authorities had earlier said.

There will be three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), they said, adding that the number of questions in each section may be reduced.