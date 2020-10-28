CAT Admit Card Released; Exam On November 29

TheThe Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore -- the conducting body of CAT 2020, has released the CAT 2020 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the CAT admit cards 2020 from the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. Common Admission Test, or CAT, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country.

CAT 2020 will be held online at designated centres across the country on November 29. The admit cards of CAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2020 at the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2020.

CAT 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

CAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CAT 2020 admit cards

The IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29 across 156 CAT test centres in three sessions- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will have to solve each section within 40 minutes. Candidates would not be able to switch from one section to another while solving the questions.