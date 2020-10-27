CAT Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here’s IIM Direct Link

  • Home
CAT 2020 Admit Card: The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore will release the CAT 2020 admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) tomorrow, October 28. Registered candidates can download the IIM CAT 2020 admit cards from the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 27, 2020 11:21 am IST | Source: Careers360

CAT 2020 Admit Card: The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore will release the CAT 2020 admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) tomorrow, October 28. Registered candidates can download the IIM CAT 2020 admit cards from the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notification, candidates can download CAT Admit Card 2020 from 5 pm.

This year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIM CAT 2020 is set to be conducted on November 29, 2020, at 156 CAT exam centres across India.

Download CAT 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

CAT 2020 admit cards: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to download CAT admit cards:

  • Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2020- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on ‘CAT 2020 admit card download’ link
  • Login with CAT 2020 username and password
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button
  • CAT 2020 admit cards will be displayed on the screen
  • Download CAT 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who have filled the CAT application form 2020 can download the CAT admit card by entering the registered login ID and password.

All the information mentioned in CAT admit card such as- name, registration number, exam day guidelines, address of the test centre. must be checked by a candidate before proceeding further. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2020 to the CAT exam centre along with valid identity proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2020.

CAT exam will be held in a computer-based mode in three slots on November 29, 2020.

