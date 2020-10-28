CAT Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Today At Iimcat.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Indore will release the CAT admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) today, October 28, at the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Registered candidates who have filled the application form for the IIM CAT 2020 exam are eligible to download their CAT admit cards from 5 pm onwards at iimcat.ac.in.

Once the candidates have downloaded the CAT admit card, check all the information mentioned such as- name, registration number, exam day guidelines, address of the test centre.

The IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29 across 156 CAT test centres in three sessions- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will have to solve each section within 40 minutes. Candidates would not be able to switch from one section to another while solving the questions. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2020 at the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2020.

CAT admit card 2020: How to download the CAT hall ticket

1. Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2. On the home page, login with your credentials

3. CAT 2020 admit card for will appear on the display screen

4. Download the CAT admit card and take a print out for future reference.