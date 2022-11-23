CAT 2022: What Is Test Day Workflow?

CAT Exam 2023

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27 following the exam day instructions released on the designated website-- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the management entrance exam must adhere to these guidelines on the test day. The Institute has already issued various instructions including document verification, registration, do's and dont's, exam day dress code, details on barred items, frisking process and items to carry.

IIM Bangalore has also disclosed the workflow for candidates which is to be followed on the CAT 2022 exam date. The examination will be conducted in three sessions on a single day. The same workflow will be followed in each session of the CAT 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam must reach at the test centre on time as the entry gate will be closed 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

Candidates can find their roll number-wise seats on the slips sticked outside the entry gate. Aspirants are not allowed to carry any barred items at the examination centre. One should scrutinize his/ her admit card and required documents and should avoid carrying any prohibited item before undergoing through frisking process.

After completion of the frisking process, candidates will be asked to proceed for document verification. Candidate’s admit card (with photograph affixed), original photo identity proof and other relevant documents will be checked during the verification process. Following which the candidates will be allowed to enter their respective test labs.

CAT Exam 2022: Test Day Workflow For Candidates