CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges To Take Admission, Previous Year Cut-Offs

Image credit: careers360 CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges, Previous Year Cut-Offs

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process started today, August 3 and will end on September 14. This year, the CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top management institute to get admission for pursuing the Master in Business Management (MBA) programme. The CAT cut-off for IIM Ahmedabad was 80 per cent in 2021 and 99 per cent in 2020.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

The candidates after appearing in the CAT exam will be notified by the relevant IIM for the next rounds of selection based on the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and their preferences. Shortlisted candidates are then invited to the next level of selection, which includes a writing ability test (WAT), a personal interview (PI), and a group discussion (GD) round.

CAT 2022: Top 10 MBA Institutes

According to the NIRF ranking 2022, below is a list of the top 10 management institutes in India where students will be accepted based on their CAT 2022 results.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore XLRI - Xavier School of Management National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Indian Institute of Technology Madras

CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs