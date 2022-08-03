CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges To Take Admission, Previous Year Cut-Offs
CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process started today, August 3 and will end on September 14. This year, the CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top management institute to get admission for pursuing the Master in Business Management (MBA) programme. The CAT cut-off for IIM Ahmedabad was 80 per cent in 2021 and 99 per cent in 2020.
The candidates after appearing in the CAT exam will be notified by the relevant IIM for the next rounds of selection based on the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and their preferences. Shortlisted candidates are then invited to the next level of selection, which includes a writing ability test (WAT), a personal interview (PI), and a group discussion (GD) round.
CAT 2022: Top 10 MBA Institutes
According to the NIRF ranking 2022, below is a list of the top 10 management institutes in India where students will be accepted based on their CAT 2022 results.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
XLRI - Xavier School of Management
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs
IIMs
CAT 2021 Cutoff
CAT 2020 Cutoff
IIM Ahmedabad
80
99
IIM Bangalore
85
99
IIM Calcutta
≥85
99
IIM Lucknow
90
97+
IIM Indore
90
97+
IIM Kozhikode
85
97 to 98
IIM Amritsar
85
95+
IIM Nagpur
85
95+
IIM Sambalpur
93
95+
IIM Trichy
>=92
94
IIM Raipur
>=92
94
IIM Ranchi
94
94
IIM Kashipur
92
94
IIM Vizag
80
92
IIM Udaipur
92
92
IIM Bodhgaya
70
92
IIM Shillong
-
90
IIM Sirmaur
>=92
95
IIM Rohtak
95
95