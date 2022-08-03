  • Home
As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top management institute to get admission.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 12:39 pm IST

CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges To Take Admission, Previous Year Cut-Offs
CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges, Previous Year Cut-Offs
Image credit: careers360

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process started today, August 3 and will end on September 14. This year, the CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top management institute to get admission for pursuing the Master in Business Management (MBA) programme. The CAT cut-off for IIM Ahmedabad was 80 per cent in 2021 and 99 per cent in 2020.

The candidates after appearing in the CAT exam will be notified by the relevant IIM for the next rounds of selection based on the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and their preferences. Shortlisted candidates are then invited to the next level of selection, which includes a writing ability test (WAT), a personal interview (PI), and a group discussion (GD) round.

CAT 2022: Top 10 MBA Institutes

According to the NIRF ranking 2022, below is a list of the top 10 management institutes in India where students will be accepted based on their CAT 2022 results.

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata

  4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

  6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

  7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

  8. XLRI - Xavier School of Management

  9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

  10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs

IIMs

CAT 2021 Cutoff

CAT 2020 Cutoff

IIM Ahmedabad

80

99

IIM Bangalore

85

99

IIM Calcutta

≥85

99

IIM Lucknow

90

97+

IIM Indore

90

97+

IIM Kozhikode

85

97 to 98

IIM Amritsar

85

95+

IIM Nagpur

85

95+

IIM Sambalpur

93

95+

IIM Trichy

>=92

94

IIM Raipur

>=92

94

IIM Ranchi

94

94

IIM Kashipur

92

94

IIM Vizag

80

92

IIM Udaipur

92

92

IIM Bodhgaya

70

92

IIM Shillong

-

90

IIM Sirmaur

>=92

95

IIM Rohtak

95

95

Common Admission Test IIM Ahemdabad
