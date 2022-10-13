CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score

Image credit: Shutterstock Top institutes accepting CAT score.

CAT 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27, 2022. The CAT exam will be held in three sessions as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

Each institute has its own qualifying criteria and selection procedures to accept candidates and performance in the CAT 2022 examination is a significant factor in the selection process. The management colleges may also consider candidates' past academic performance, relevant job experience, and other relevant criteria in short-listing candidates at various phases of the selection process.

Besides IIMs, CAT 2022 scores are accepted by a number of non-IIM member management institutions. However, the IIMs have no control over the selection of non-IIM institutions. The top management colleges in India accepting CAT 2022 scores besides the Indian Institute of Management are-

Goa Institute of Management Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) Management Development Institute (MDI) Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School) K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University SP Jain Institute of Management and Research Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship FORE School of Management KIIT School of Management, KIIT Deemed to be University XIM University Great Lakes Institute of Management National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli SRM Institute of Management and Technology (A constituent unit of SRM-IST, Chennai) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Birla Institute of Management Technology

These are the names of the top management institutes, however, there are many more institutes in India accepting CAT scores. The official website of CAT includes a list of non-IIM member institutions registered to take CAT 2022 scores.