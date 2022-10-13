  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score

CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score

Check the list of top management colleges in India accepting CAT 2022 scores other than IIMs.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 5:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Exam Syllabus, Format
CAT 2022: Number Of Questions Reduced To 66 Last Year; What's Expected This Time
MBA Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than CAT, Management Aspirants Can Consider
CAT 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile In Management Entrance Test
IIM Bangalore Records 11 Per Cent Rise In CAT 2022 Registration, 6 Per Cent In Category Candidates’
IIM Bangalore To Close CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Today At Iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score
Top institutes accepting CAT score.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CAT 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27, 2022. The CAT exam will be held in three sessions as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here

Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now

Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

Each institute has its own qualifying criteria and selection procedures to accept candidates and performance in the CAT 2022 examination is a significant factor in the selection process. The management colleges may also consider candidates' past academic performance, relevant job experience, and other relevant criteria in short-listing candidates at various phases of the selection process.

Besides IIMs, CAT 2022 scores are accepted by a number of non-IIM member management institutions. However, the IIMs have no control over the selection of non-IIM institutions. The top management colleges in India accepting CAT 2022 scores besides the Indian Institute of Management are-

  1. Goa Institute of Management
  2. Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA)
  3. Management Development Institute (MDI)
  4. Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School)
  5. K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University
  6. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research
  7. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship
  8. FORE School of Management
  9. KIIT School of Management, KIIT Deemed to be University
  10. XIM University
  11. Great Lakes Institute of Management
  12. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  13. SRM Institute of Management and Technology (A constituent unit of SRM-IST, Chennai)
  14. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  15. Birla Institute of Management Technology

These are the names of the top management institutes, however, there are many more institutes in India accepting CAT scores. The official website of CAT includes a list of non-IIM member institutions registered to take CAT 2022 scores.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
Bihar Board Declares ITI Language Exam Result 2022, How To Check
Bihar Board Declares ITI Language Exam Result 2022, How To Check
Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati
Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati
IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022
IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................