CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Pens, Digital Watches, Here Are Other Things Not Allowed In Exam Centre

Students must adhere to the CAT 2022 exam day guidelines

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode tomorrow, November 27. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will conduct the entrance exam for admission to B-schools in three sessions. Candidates reporting in the first session of the exam which is slated from 8:30 am to 10:30 am should not report later than 8:15 am for the morning session.

Candidates who are going to appear in the second session of the exam, scheduled from 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm should not report later than 12:15 noon. While candidates should not report later than 4:15 pm for the evening session scheduled between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Aspirants are advised to reach the examination centre in advance so that they can assist for hassle-free frisking process.

Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card, violation of which may result in the cancellation of their candidature. The Institute has instructed candidates with metal implants, pacemaker, etc. in their body are required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.

CAT 2022: Things Not Allowed

Candidates are not allowed to carry shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings inside the examination centre.

Any gadgets including digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments and metallic items etc are also not allowed.

Items such as goggles, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, own stationery items and pens are prohibited.

Aspirants are not allowed to carry CAT 2022 admit card, pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) with them.

The IIM Bangalore will prepare the CAT percentile score on the basis of a normalisation process considering the number of students in each session of the exam, sections in question paper and the difficulty level of the paper in each session among other criteria. The Normalisation process will be adjusted for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms.