CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Important Things To Focus On Paper, Scoring Sections

CAT 2022: Less than 24 hours left for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) which is scheduled to be held on November 27. CAT exam 2022 will start at 8:30 am tomorrow and will be continued till 10:30 am, afternoon session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The candidates are expected to be well prepared for CAT 2022, so apart from sharing the preparation tips at the last moment, let's discuss how to attempt the CAT paper and the scoring sections. READ MORE | CAT 2022: Tips To Follow At Exam Centre

CAT 2022: Five Important Things To Focus On Paper

Assessing The Question Paper- It is always advised for the candidates to get a thorough understanding of the various sections and types of questions before attempting the exam. Upon receiving the question paper, candidates should scan the questions using the section button ‘question paper’ present on the top right hand side corner of the screen.

Focus on the questions first, which you are confident of answering and finish them off as quickly as possible. Then focus on the difficult ones, since the difficult questions need more time to answer.

Scoring Sections: CAT comprises mainly 3 sections, Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. To secure the best result possible in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension segment of the examination, candidates must solve a minimum of 3 Reading Comprehensions (RCs) and 5 verbal ability (VA) questions. According to calculations, candidates must answer 50 per cent of the 24 questions in this segment correctly in order to crack it. To ensure that there is less scope for error, candidates must attempt at least 17–18 questions. Three RCs will translate to 12 questions being solved. Additionally, solving five VA questions will help candidates meet the minimum requirement for cracking this segment. If time permits them to do so, candidates must also attempt vocabulary and tone questions in the remaining passages.

It is important to focus on all the three sections and not to give special importance to 1 or 2 sections.

Solve More TITA Questions- The previous few editions of the CAT examination have witnessed an increasing presence of TITA (Type in The Answer) questions. Candidates should attempt more of these questions as they do not carry negative markings. However, it is vital for candidates to be very cognizant of the time consumption while solving these questions. Attempting TITA questions on priority instead of MCQ questions allows candidates to increase their chances of securing a higher percentile.

Maintaining The Speed While Writing- Candidates are required to solve the question paper with a combination of both reading comprehension and verbal ability for maintaining a good speed while writing the exam. It is recommended to the candidates to not spend a lot of time on a question they are struggling with and attempt questions they are confident about primarily.

Remain Composed- If a candidate is unable to solve a question after spending 3 to 4 minutes on it, it is vital for them to not forcibly attempt. If this situation arises, the candidate must reassess the paper and jump to a new question. If a candidate finds themselves experiencing anxiety and stress, they must try to calm down with their chosen method and restart with a fresh outlook. The CAT examination is a battle of the mind; if one remains calm, they will be able to crack it.

The tips have been shared by Abhilasha Swarup, CAT Educator at Unacademy and Rakesh Mediratta, Deputy Director, Jagdish Sheth School of Management.