CAT 2022 To Be Held On November 27: IIM Bangalore

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27. CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra told Careers360, "CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, the advertisement will be released on July 31. The official website will go live on August 1, the website will have details of application process, exam date, admit card release date." According to the CAT Convener, the application process is likely to commence from August 3.

The candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT application includes basic steps- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. CAT 2022 registration fee is Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates.

CAT 2022 paper will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability. The management entrance exam will be conducted in and around 158 test centres across the country.

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should complete a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ ST/ PwD students should have at least 45 per cent from a recognised university.

CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country. The scores is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.