CAT 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile In Management Entrance Test
CAT 2022: Check the preparation tips to follow to get a good score in the CAT 2022 exam.
CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. The candidates should note that only a few days are left for the exam and so they need to prepare well in advance to score a good percentile in the CAT exam and grab a seat in one of the top management institutes.
Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here
Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now
Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now
Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here
The CAT 2022 exam will be held on online mode. Candidates who are in the final bachelor's degree examination or equivalent and have obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent (45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD category candidates) are eligible to appear for the CAT exam.
CAT 2022 Exam: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
- Candidates need to read well and learn continuously from every source they get. It will assist in expanding the vocabulary, gaining relevant knowledge, and, most significantly, increasing reading speed, which will give candidates an added advantage in the exam.
- It is very important for candidates to solve the previous year's question papers as it will help to understand the type of questions and pattern of the exam.
- Candidates should keep track of the mistakes they are making, as it will help them to rectify and prepare for the exam without any flaws.
- Do not skip group discussions or personal interviews as they are crucial. Check through YouTube to watch mock interview sessions.
- The secret to acing an exam is discipline and revision. The revision will provide applicants with a concise recapitulation of important topics.
- Keep your goals on track and never stop pushing yourself. Sleep a lot and eat your meals timely. Avoid overthinking since it will exacerbate the situation and have a negative impact on mental health.