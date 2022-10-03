CAT 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile In Management Entrance Test

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, 2022.

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. The candidates should note that only a few days are left for the exam and so they need to prepare well in advance to score a good percentile in the CAT exam and grab a seat in one of the top management institutes.

The CAT 2022 exam will be held on online mode. Candidates who are in the final bachelor's degree examination or equivalent and have obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent (45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD category candidates) are eligible to appear for the CAT exam.

CAT 2022 Exam: Tips To Score 100 Percentile