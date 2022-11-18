CAT 2022: Is Switching Among Sections Prohibited? Here Are Guidelines To Follow While Answering Question Paper

CAT 2022 question paper

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will organise the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27. The CAT 2022 question paper will have three sections-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA) in the same order. Candidates will be given 40 minutes to solve each section. However, one can switch between sections only after completing the given timeline of 40 minutes.

The students who will appear in the exam must be wrapping their preparation. The best way to score above the 90 percentile is that students should focus on solving and practising as many mock tests as possible. This will help them in developing a mindset to complete any particular section within the stipulated time. Candidates should be aware of paper-solving strategies so they can attempt the maximum number of questions in CAT 2022 exam from a particular section and in aggregate.

The sections will be displayed on the top bar of the screen. Candidates will be allowed to switch among the questions in each section but are not allowed to switch among the sections. Before solving any question, students should read it carefully and try to solve it within the minimum time period. The on-screen calculator and timer will be given on the top, right-hand side of the screen. Total test time is 120 minutes for non-PwD candidates. The 'Question Palette' displayed on the right-hand side of the screen will show the status of each question

Candidate has not visited the question yet,

Candidate has visited the question but has not answered it,

Candidate has answered the question but has not flagged it as marked for review,

Candidate has not answered the question but has flagged it as marked for review,

Candidate has answered the question as well as flagged it as marked for review.

Aspirants must select the 'Save and Next' or 'Mark for Review and Next' option before proceeding to the next question. The answer of the current question will not be saved if a candidate navigates to another question directly by clicking on a question number without clicking any of the said buttons.