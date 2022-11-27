  • Home
CAT 2022 Slot Two Ends; How Was The Paper? Check Analysis

CAT 2022: Archit Gupta, a CAT aspirant said that the questions in Quant were tough and tricky, while Logical Reasoning (LR) questions were time consuming

Nov 27, 2022

CAT 2022 Slot Two Ends; How Was The Paper? Check Analysis
CAT 2022 slot two ends; students were seen coming out from the exam centre
Image credit: Careers360 correspondent

CAT 2022: The slot two of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) was just concluded, the candidates who have appeared in the second shift reviewed the CAT 2022 paper as moderately difficult. Archit Gupta, a CAT aspirant said that the questions in Quant were tough and tricky, while Logical Reasoning (LR) questions were time consuming. "I have attempted 35 questions out of 66. Apart from LR, Quant sections, the other sections have a mix of easy and tough questions. I am expecting a cut-off around 80 percentile," he said. CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates

Divya Sarkar, a CAT aspirant reviewed the slot two paper slightly tough. "The questions are mostly from number systems, Verbal section is appeared to be easy," she said. However, for Vrinda, the verbal section was confusing and Quant was appeared to be tough. "The questions in slot two are mostly based on number systems. I am not happy with my paper and will take CAT next year," she said. CAT 2022 Slot One Paper Analysis

Meanwhile, some candidates felt that there is a change in paper pattern as questions in slot two was different than that given in the official mock test.

