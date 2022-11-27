CAT 2022 Slot 3 Paper Analysis: "Moderate To Difficult"; Check Experts, Candidates' Reactions

Image credit: Images by Careers360 Scene of a waiting room at CAT exam centre

CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) was over, with slot three concluded at 6:30 pm. The candidates who appeared in the last shift of CAT this year reviewed the paper as moderately difficult, with questions from DILR, Quant were tough and time consuming. CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates

Latest: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook Recommended: India's top NIRF-ranked private B-schools. Download EBook Don't Miss: India's top 100 private B-schools accepting CAT score. Download EBook





The slot 3 CAT paper has a total of 66 questions, and the average attempt made by the candidates was 35 to 40. Ankush Surin, a CAT aspirant said that the paper was relatively tough in comparison to last year. "The CAT paper appeared tough to me. I can hardly attempt 35 to 40 questions, as the questions in DILR were tough and time-consuming," he said. CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here

Another candidate Ritushree Roy reviewed the paper as moderately difficult, with questions in the reading comprehension section found to be easy, while DILR, VARC sections were a bit difficult. "I could hardly attempt 25 to 30 questions, and was not satisfied with the exam. I will appear for the CAT next year."

Sumit Singh Gandhi, Founder CATKing analysed the third slot far more challenging than the remaining two slots. "DILR was the toughest in slot three as compared to all other sets. Some found Quant section moderately difficult, while VARC was relatively easy," the expert said.