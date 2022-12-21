CAT 2022 Result Out; 11 Score 100 Percentiles

CAT 2022 result declared

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has declared the CAT 2022 results today, December 21. The official website -- iimcat.ac.in is hosting the CAT 2022 result. To access and download the CAT 2022 scorecard, candidates need to log in with their user ID and password. IIM Bangalore has conducted the MBA entrance exam on 27 November 2022 in three shifts. CAT 2022 Result Live Updates

A statement on the official statement said: "CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022."

The CAT 2022 exam was held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). A total of 66 questions were asked in the examination for which candidates were allotted 40 minutes for each section. As per the IIM Bangalore release, about 2.22 lakh candidates appeared in CAT 2022 exam out of 2.55 lakhs candidates who have registered for the exam. The Institute has recorded a total 87 per cent attendance of candidates. The CAT 2022 examination was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in the country.

Earlier on December 1, IIM Bangalore has released the CAT answer key and candidate's response sheet. The candidates were asked to submit grievances against the tentative answer key till December 4. The Institute also announced that two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 of the CAT exam will not be considered for evaluation since both questions were ambiguous in nature. The CAT 2022 result is announced considering the revised answer key.