CAT 2022 Result Soon; Know Scoring, Equating Process

CAT 2022 scaled score calculation explained here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result in the first or second week of January 2023. CAT 2022 exam was held on November 27 in three sessions. The IIM Bangalore will prepare the CAT score card on the basis of normalisation process to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions.

The Institute has derived a specific normalisation method to calculate the scaled score of a candidate in each of the three sections including VARC, DILR and QA in CAT 2022. As per the CAT official release, after normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The scaled scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.

CAT 2022: Scaled Score Calculation

The examination authorities has explained the scaling process, QA section is chosen as an example. Similar process is valid for the other two sections- DILR and VARC.

Step 1: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the morning session.

Let Mean = M1 and SD = S1 and G1 = M1 + S1.

Step 2: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the afternoon session.

Let Mean = M2 and SD = S2 and G2 = M2 + S2.

Step 3: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the evening session.

Let Mean = M3 and SD = S3 and G3 = M3 + S3.

Step 4: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in CAT (i.e. including all the three sessions).

Let Mean = M and SD = S and G = M + S.

Step 5: Calculate the mean raw score in QA section of the top 0.1 per cent candidates in the morning session and denote it by M(0.1).

CAT 2022: Percentile Score

The CAT 2022 percentile score of a candidate will be calculated following these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT including morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/ N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.